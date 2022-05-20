New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The national capital reported 530 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department informed on Friday.

With this, the active COVID cases in the city stand at 2,229.

As per the health department, of the 24,458 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 2.17 per cent was recorded here.

As many as 678 recoveries were recorded today thereby taking the total tally of recoveries in the city to 18,74,282.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, as many as 27,309 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Cumulative doses provided so far in the national capital are at 3,39,89,037. (ANI)

