Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Friday reported 4,165 fresh coronavirus cases. The state's tally of active cases stands at 21,749. Besides, Mumbai recorded 2,255 new cases thus taking the city's tally of active cases at 13,304.

