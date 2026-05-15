India News | Delhi: Massive Blaze Engulfs Parked Vehicles in Shahdara

Shahdara (New Delhi) [India], May 15 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in several vehicles parked at a parking lot near the railway line in Bihar Colony under the Farsh Bazar police station area of Shahdara district on Friday.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

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According to initial information, multiple cars parked in the parking area caught fire, and blasts were heard from the vehicles during the incident.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot, and efforts were underway to control the blaze.

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More details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)