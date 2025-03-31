New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Delhi MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has stressed the need of prevention of mosquito breeding in offices, institutions and work places.

He stated that there is no specific treatment/vaccine against these diseases, hence prevention of Aedes mosquitoes breeding by source reduction is the only effective means for prevention and control of dengue and Chikungunia.

Ashwani Kumar reiterated action for the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases as communicated in departmental advisories. He issued another missive to the administrative heads of all government/autonomous offices/educational institutions/commercial concerns/market associations/RWAs to take action communicated vide municipal communications.

Ashwani Kumar has requested the administrative heads and office bearers of market associations and RWAs to ensure that overhead/ other tanks/ containers are properly kept covered with lid, water tanks of coolers should be repainted and pads be changed, all coolers should be scrubbed, cleaned once a week and mopped dry before refilling.

"One tablespoon of kerosene oil/ petrol be put into those coolers that cannot be emptied, collection of stagnant water should not be allowed inside or around office premises, unused/ broken bottles/ pots/ tyres etc. and accesses to overhead water tanks be provided to the DBCs for checking," he said.

He underlined the need for thorough cleaning and drawing up of the articles prone to accumulation of water.

The Commissioner has also reminded the administrative heads to nominate nodal officers to ensure measures and to coordinate with the officials of the public health department of MCD. The commissioner also stated that the Public Health Department has been working hard to facilitate the general public in the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases.

He said that wherever mosquitoes breeding or environment conducive to mosquito breeding conditions will be found and failure to take specified preventive measures are noted the concern authority/individual will become liable for action.

It is pertinent to mention that under Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Malaria & Other Vector Borne Dieseases) Bye-Laws, 1975, allowing mosquito breeding, creating mosquito breeding conditions and failure to take specified preventive measures against the same are punishable.

On detection of repeated breeding besides legal notice, challan, Police complaint may be lodged under Section 271 of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita 2023. (ANI)

