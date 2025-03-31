Agartala, March 31: Tripura is set to witness a major infrastructural milestone with the construction of a state-of-the-art G+14 administrative building at Gurkhabasti, Agartala. This will be the first high-rise government office complex in the state, integrating cutting-edge earthquake-resistant technology and green building standards.

Kiran Gitte, Secretary, Public Works Department, told ANI that the building received a four-star rating for green building safety "Tripura falls under Zone 5, and this structure incorporates a pendulum-based base isolator, which can withstand earthquakes up to a magnitude of 8.8. This base isolator was designed and tested in the United States, with IIT Mumbai playing a crucial role in its implementation," he said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha told ANI that the main purpose of constructing this G+14 building using advanced technology is to bring all the directorate offices of the Tripura government into one place.

"I am very happy because such a building has never been constructed in Tripura before. In India, there are only one or two similar buildings in places like Delhi and other major cities. Tripura falls under Seismic Zone 5, and recently, there was an earthquake in Myanmar that measured 8.2 on the Richter scale, causing significant damage, as many of you have seen," the Chief Minister said.

"This will help optimise space and eliminate the need for people to travel to multiple locations for official work--everything will be available in a single building," he added.

The Rs133.89 crore project, implemented by the Public Works Department (PWD), Government of Tripura, and executed by Engineering Projects (India) Ltd. (EPI), is set to transform the administrative landscape. The 20833 sqm complex will consolidate multiple government directorates under one roof, enhancing efficiency and reducing travel hassles for officials and citizens alike.

The foundation stone was laid in January 2023, and construction is progressing steadily, with the foundation work and seismic isolator installation completed. The building is expected to be fully operational by December 2026.

This modern structure is Northeast India's first building with base isolation technology, a feature found in only a handful of buildings across India. The pendulum-based isolator system, manufactured by Earthquake Protection System (EPS), California, USA, reduces seismic forces by allowing controlled movement during earthquakes.

Once completed, this high-rise administrative hub will significantly streamline governance, improve service delivery, and contribute to Tripura's modernisation. As the first of its kind in the region, it stands as a symbol of Tripura's commitment to resilient, sustainable, and future-ready infrastructure.

