New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Delhi Metro's Pink Line services between Shiv Vihar and Majlis Park are currently delayed due to a fire incident at the Pink Line's Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro station earlier today. However, services on other lines are operating normally."

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

Also Read | 'Sonam Raghuvanshi Is Innocent' Claims Her Father, Accuses Meghalaya Police of Cover-Up in Honeymoon Murder Case.

"Pink Line Update Delay in services between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar. Normal service on all other lines", DMRC said in their 'X' post.

DMRC has not provided any further updates yet.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi Orchestrated Contract Killing Over Extramarital Affair, Say Police; Guide's Testimony Help Crack the Case.

Earlier, a fire broke out in the signalling room of the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro station (Pink Line) in the national capital on Monday, as per a statement by the Delhi Fire Service.

According to the information, four fire tenders reached the spot, and operations to douse the fire are underway. No casualties have been reported as of now.

"Fire broke out in the signalling room of Trilokpuri metro station, four fire tenders reached at the spot, dousing operations underway", DFS said in their statement.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)