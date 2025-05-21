New Delhi, May 21: Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line between Dwarka and Janakpuri West was delayed on Wednesday morning due to a technical snag, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. A DMRC spokesperson said the delay was caused by a technical glitch and maintenance teams have been deployed to address the issue at the earliest. Delhi Metro Users Can Now Book Tickets Through Popular Apps.

"Efforts are underway to identify the fault and restore normal operations quickly. Passengers are being kept informed through announcements," the spokesperson said. Services on all the other lines were running according to schedule, the DMRC said.

