Due to a sudden windstorm in Delhi on May 21, metro services have been disrupted on the Red, Yellow, and Pink Lines as fallen objects damaged overhead equipment (OHE) and tracks. In an update on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported that train services on the Pink Line have now resumed normal operations. However, on the Red Line between Dilshad Garden and New Bus Adda and the Yellow Line from Vishwavidyalaya to Samaypur Badli, trains are running on a single line with some delays. Efforts are underway to clear the fallen objects and repair the damaged OHE to restore full service. DMRC assured commuters that unaffected lines continue to run smoothly. Passengers are advised to expect minor delays until normalcy is fully restored. Delhi Rains: Sudden Showers, Hailstorm Bring Respite From Scorching Heat in National Capital (Watch Videos).

Delhi Metro Services Disrupted by Windstorm

DMRC Service Update Due to sudden windstorm, there has been some damage to OHE or external objects falling/coming on to metro tracks at certain locations. As a result, Metro services are affected and being regulated on these affected sections on Red,Yellow and Pink Lines near… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2025

Pink Line Restores Service; Red and Yellow Lines Regulated

Metro Service Update: 1. Train services on Pink Line are running normal now. 2. Due to OHE breakdowns, train services are regulated and operating on a single line on the following sections of Red and Yellow Line: - Red Line: Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda - Yellow Line:… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2025

