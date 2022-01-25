New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Senior AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will campaign for his party candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly polls from January 26 to 31.

During his six-day 'Nav Parivartan Samvaad Yatra', Rai will attend meetings and other programmes in five assembly constituencies in the hill state.

"We are getting a very good response from the people of Uttarakhand as they see the Aam Aadmi Party as a credible alternative today. In the past 21 years, people have seen that neither the Congress nor the BJP could fulfil their aspirations and achieve the goals with which Uttarakhand was formed as a state," Rai told PTI when asked about the poll prospects of his party in the state.

He said the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal had contested assembly polls in the state in the past but could not become an alternative to the BJP and the Congress.

"From the hills to plains, the Aam Aadmi Party has today emerged as a credible alternative in the state. The people of Uttarakhand, especially the youth, have a lot of respect for our chief ministerial candidate Col (retd) Ajay Kothiyal,” he added.

Rai said four town hall meetings will be organised in each of the five assembly constituencies -- Ranipur (on January 26), Jwalapur (January 27), Bhagwanpur (January 28), Piran Kaliyar (January 29), Haridwar Rural (January 30) and Manglaur (January 31).

"In each of these assembly constituencies, the town halls will be organised at 11 am, 12 noon, 4 pm and 5 pm. In the evening, I will hold review meetings with our party candidates and workers in each of these constituencies,” he told PTI.

“In between these programmes, I will also hold press conferences,” he added.

This is the second visit of Rai to Uttarakhand this month. He had paid a five-day visit to the state beginning January 7.

The polling to the 70-member assembly will be held on February 14. The results will be declared on March 20, along with that of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

