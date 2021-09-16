New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Targetting the Central government on the data of National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), Delhi Social Welfare and Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday alleged that under the "Centre's protection", people are committing crimes by raising slogans and "wrapping a 'Saffron Gamcha' around their neck", further claiming that the police is "not taking" any action against them.

It is to be noted that in the data released by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), Delhi tops 19 states in terms of crime.

While speaking to ANI, Gautam said, ''Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal should take responsibility for crimes in Delhi. Both the police and law and order are under the central government.''

He alleged, "Central government and its BJP ministers protect the radical forces across the country and that's why the graph of crime is increasing in Delhi and all over the country. Ever since the BJP government with an absolute majority was formed at the Centre, attacks on Dalits and backwards have increased. Today attacks are done asking caste, but no action is being taken."

Referring to the work of the Delhi government, the minister said, "We have installed lights at dark spots, CCTV cameras and arranged marshals in the buses for women safety. These all were in our jurisdiction."

Responding to a question on the Delhi government during the tenure of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Gautam said, ''She had co-ordination with the central government. We used to question her because her party had a government at the centre too. Sheila Dikshit used to get all kinds of help from the Centre. During her term, many of the files were worked upon without LG's permission. She used to do the transfer posting herself. Today we cannot do transfer posting even if we want to."

India has recorded an average of 80 murders and 77 rape cases daily in 2020, National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) report revealed on Wednesday. With an average of 80 murders daily in 2020, India reported a total of 29,193 fatalities in 2020 with Uttar Pradesh topping the chart among states.

The data showed a marginal increase of 1 per cent over a total of 28,915 murders in 2019, with a daily average of 79 killings during the year.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh reported the maximum of 3,779 murder cases in 2020 followed by Bihar with 3,150 cases, in Maharashtra 2,163 cases were registered, 2,101 cases in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal lodged 1,948 murder cases, the data showed. Delhi logged 472 murder cases in 2020, according to the data for the year.

Seventy-seven rape cases were reported across India on an average every day in 2020, totalling 28,046 such incidents during the year. (ANI)

