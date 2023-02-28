New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from the Cabinet, amid corruption allegations against them.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations, officials said.

Also Read | India’s Economic Growth in 2021-22 Revised Upwards to 9.1 Pc from 8.7 Pc Earlier: Govt … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Horror: Body Builder Chokes to Death After Bread Eaten During Workout Break Stuck in Throat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)