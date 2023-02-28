Chennai, February 28: A shocking incident has startled Tamil Nadu’s Salem district after a 21-year-old bodybuilder died from choking after a bread he had during a workout break session got lodged in his throat. The heart-wrenching incident took place in Cuddalore on Sunday.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased was identified as M Hariharan, a resident of Periya Kollapatti in Salem. He was training for partaking in the state-level bodybuilding championship at Vadalur in Cuddalore. Contesting under the 70 kg category, Hariharan was staying in Cuddalore for the bodybuilding championship. All the participants were accommodated in a wedding hall in Cuddalor. Heart Attacks in Gym: Hotel Owner Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Workout in Indore (Watch Video).

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Sunday. Hariharan was working out prior to the incident taking place. He took a break to have food during the workout session. A piece of bread that he had eaten got stuck in his throat. He was not able to breathe and though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved. Faridabad Shocker: Man Collapses on Ground, Dies Instantly In Front of Chemist Shop While Waiting for ORS (Watch Video).

In yet another incident, a man died of a heart attack while working out at the gym in Hyderabad. The shocking moments of the young man's death were captured on CCTV installed in the gym. The deceased, identified as Vishal, collapsed while doing push-ups and stretches. As per the reports, the man suffered a heart attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2023 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).