Palghar, Nov 14 (PTI) The woman from Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district who was killed and her body chopped into 35 pieces by a 28-year-old man in Delhi had met at a call centre in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Patna University Students Election 2022: Candidate Touches Feet of Female Students to Seek Votes (Watch Video).

The accused allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, according to Delhi Police.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP, Congress Workers Upset Over Candidates' Selection for Upcoming Polls.

"The victim worked in a call centre in Mumbai. She was in a relationship with Aaftab Poonawala who also worked in the same call centre. They were working there since 2019. On opposition from the victim's family, the couple started living in Naigaon and then shifted to Delhi," Vasai police inspector Sampat Patil said.

"Her family could not contact her once she shifted to Delhi in May this year. Her father had also filed a missing person complaint with Vasai police in October. Police probed the case and reached Delhi," he said.

He has told police he killed the woman after a quarrel over marriage and the idea of chopping her body into pieces was inspired by "Dexter", an American crime TV series.

They said Poonawala had worked as a chef in a hotel earlier.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)