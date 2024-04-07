New Delhi, April 7: Delhi Police arrested one person from Indore for pretending to be a woman and blackmailing people on WhatsApp after filming objectionable videos during conversation, police said on Sunday. Delhi Police received a complaint on November 27 at Cyber PS Dwarka. The complainant was Sunil Manjhi, who was contacted by the accused.

The accused forced the complainant to remove his clothes. Later, the accused filmed a video and blackmailed the complainant to the tune of Rs. 64,040. When the complainant told this fact to his known person, Sunil came to know that, in a similar manner, many other people were also blackmailed. As per the statement of the complainant, a case U/S 420/386 IPC was registered at PS Cyber Dwarka and investigation was taken up. Sextortion Case in Odisha: Man Tries to Kill Self After Woman Blackmails Him With His Nude Videos for Money in Bhubaneswar

According to DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh, based on technical surveillance and analysis of the call detail record and bank statement, the alleged person, namely Rohit Yadav, a resident village Gohaan Karadiya, P.S. Betma, Indore, MP, was arrested by the team. One mobile phone, which was used in the commission of crime and one Adhar card were recovered from his possession.On interrogation, he disclosed his name as Rohit Yadav. UK Shocker: Sri-Lankan Origin 16-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed By Nigerian Scammer Over Nude Photos

On detailed interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is working as a welder at RCP Company, Kalashore, Indore, M.P. The accused has opened an HDFC account and given all the details along with bank, passbook and ATM card, to his friends, namely Devender and Sachin, in exchange for money. Both his friends took full access of his account. Further, he disclosed that he received messages of multiple transactions done in the account on his mobile.

