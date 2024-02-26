London, February 26: In a shocking incident that unfolded in UK, a 16-year-old boy of Sri-Lankan origin ended his life after being blackmailed by a Nigerian over nude photographs. De Alwis, an excellent student and a keen rugby player, had just started sixth form with aspirations of attending Cambridge University, was contacted by an individual from Nigeria. The scammer sent him nude pictures and demanded a sum of £100 (approximately Rs 10,518). Following this, the student left his family home and died by suicide.

According to a report in Mail Online, the incident happened in October 2022. De Alwis, received two photographs of himself and was informed that unless he paid the cash, the pictures would be circulated among his online followers. Following the blackmail, he left his home near Croydon, south London and recorded a brief video saying he was planning to kill himself. UK Shocker: Teacher Killed After Cow Escapes Farm, Goes Into 'Fight Mode' and Tosses Her Over Gate in Northumberland; Farmer Pleads Guilty for Health and Safety Breach.

The bereaved father told the publication that his "golden boy" had messaged him and his wife the night his son disappeared. "He said he loved us, and he told his two brothers that he loves them, and said they need to look after mother and father", a tearful Kaushallya De Alwis added. UK Shocker: Mother, Her Ex-Partner Kill 18-Month-Old Boy in ‘Cruel and Brutal’ Attack, Jailed For Life.

At the South London Coroner's Court, it was disclosed that the Nigerian based blackmailer, believed to have targeted other victims as well. "So you think blocking me can stop me? What do you want me to do – you want me to send to all of your followers? Why can't you just pay me?", the scamster wrote to junior Alwis.

De Alwis was a student at Whitgift School in Croydon. He excelled in his GCSEs, and subsequently enrolled in the International Baccalaureate in sixth form and was top student of the school in English and economics. He had high hopes of studying at Cambridge University.

