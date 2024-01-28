New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): A woman died and 17 others were injured after a stage made of iron and wood collapsed at a Mata Jagran ceremony at Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi on Saturday midnight, said Delhi Police.

According to the police, no permission was granted to hold the event, however, sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order. There was a gathering of around 1500-1600 people, the police said.

After the crime team reached the spot a case under sections 337,304A and 188 of IPC was registered against the organisers, said Delhi Police.

According to the police, one elevated platform was erected near the main stage for seating the families of organisers and VIPs. The platform was made with a wood and iron frame.

At about 12.30 am, the elevated platform curved down as it could not bear the weight of people sitting and standing on this stage. Some people who were sitting below the platform got injuries, the police said

All the injured were shifted to the city's AIIMS Trauma Centre, Safdarjung Hospital and MAX Hospital through ambulances.'

The identity of the deceased is yet to be verified, the police said. (ANI)

