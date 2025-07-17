New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): One person was killed after being hit by a speeding truck on Salimgarh flyover, police said on Thursday.

The fatal road accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, July 15, 2025, on the Salimgarh Flyover, heading from ISBT to ITO. The incident, which took place around 2:00 AM, resulted in the death of one individual named Mahender Pal, aged 47 years.

The victim, a resident of Palwal, Haryana, was allegedly struck by a speeding truck while he was returning to his hometown with his family. According to the statement of his son (eye-witness), the victim was hit by the truck when he stepped out of his car to check the puncture.

Preliminary Investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Mahender Pal, a 47-year-old resident of Palwal, Haryana, was struck by an unknown truck. The statement of the eyewitness/son of the deceased was recorded wherein he stated that he, with his father and his family members, were enroute to Palwal, Haryana. On route, at around 02:00 AM, their car got punctured, and to check it, his father stepped out of the vehicle when it was hit by a speeding truck.

The victim was immediately transported to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have registered the FIR, and the investigation is underway.

Earlier on July 9, a speeding car ran over five persons sleeping on a footpath in the Vasant Vihar area of the national capital, allegedly under the influence of liquor. The incident took place on July 9, at around 01:45 AM, when an Audi car on its way from Noida crushed people sleeping on the footpath near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, in front of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar. (ANI)

