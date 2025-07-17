Mumbai, July 17: Ride-hailing services giants Ola and Uber face trouble as their drivers have initiated a strike in Mumbai. Due to the Ola Uber strike, customers were unable to use ride-hailing services offered by the companies for two days. The Ola and Uber drivers, along with other gig economy workers selected Azad Maidan to protest on Tuesday and continued strike till Wednesday, demanding a reduction of commission rates and a ban on bike taxis.

The protesting drivers demanded that the ride-service companies implement the aggregator policy. The unions and associations participating in the protest are unhappy that the Maharashtra government has not implemented the policy sooner. The unions highlighted the exploitation by Ola, Uber, and Rapido companies and the government's actions regarding the illegal bike taxis in the state. Ola, Uber Strike in Maharashtra: Mumbai Airport Issues Advisory Asking Passengers To Arrange Alternative Transport and Plan Their Travel Accordingly Amid App-Based Cab Operators' Strike.

The drivers demand a fixed base price like the one charged by local cabs (kali-peeli). The Ola and Uber drivers protested in Navi Mumbai. As a part of this massive strike, the passengers were asked to de-board, and the rides started to decline in the area where the issue was raised. Unions mentioned that more than 500 to 700 cab and auto drivers were present at the protest.

Unions' Demands Through Ola, Uber Strike in Maharashtra

According to Anand Kute of Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh, the app-based aggregator drivers get INR 8 to INR 12 per km for driving an AC taxi, while the base fare of kaali peelis (regular cabs) is INR 31. He highlighted that the subsequent fare is INR 18 per km. Anand Kute said, "We want similar fares," and mentioned they were demanding it for seven or eight years, but nothing happened. Goa-Bound Indigo Flight 6E 6271 From Delhi Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport, Sources Say ‘Diversion Made Due to Engine Failure’.

Unions were clear on their stance, saying they were protesting against the aggregators Ola and Uber and the government for not implementing the aggregator cab policy despite being a long-standing demand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).