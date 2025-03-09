Participants at the Pink Cyclothon in Delhi promoting fitness and women's empowerment on International Women's Day.(Photo/ANI)

New Delhi, March 9 (ANI): Pink Cyclothon, dedicated to International Women's Day, was organised at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in the national capital on Sunday.

The event, held under the Fit India Movement, aimed to promote fitness and women's empowerment.

Former Indian tennis player Ankita Bhambri attended the event and emphasised the importance of prioritizing fitness in daily life.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhambri said, "People are getting inspired by Fit India and prioritising fitness... Women should prioritise fitness to manage their professional and personal lives efficiently... Everybody should play a sport to stay healthy."

Bhambri also expressed her support for the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

"The journey to finals is never easy, and I support the Indian team... Virat is an icon for everyone, and we hope that today is a good day for him... Wishing the team all the best," she said.

The event was part of a larger celebration of women's empowerment in Delhi. On Saturday, the Delhi Government approved the Mahila Samridhi Yojna, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at providing direct financial assistance to women in Delhi.

"In a landmark decision aimed at women's empowerment and financial independence, the Government of Delhi has approved Mahila Samridhi Yojna. This 5,100 crore yearly scheme will provide direct financial assistance to the women of Delhi. It is a major step towards ensuring economic stability and social upliftment for women, particularly those from poor families," read a statement of the Directorate of Information and Publicity, Delhi Government.

This program will provide direct financial assistance to women, particularly those from poor families, ensuring economic stability and social upliftment.

A committee, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has been constituted to oversee the implementation of the scheme. The committee includes Ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, and Kapil Mishra as members.

The Pink Cyclothon and the Mahila Samridhi Yojna are significant steps towards promoting women's empowerment and fitness in Delhi. (ANI)

