New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The spell of cold weather in Delhi pushed the national capital's peak winter power demand to an all-time high of 5,611 MW on Wednesday, officials said.

According to real-time data from the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi's peak winter power demand clocked 5,611 MW at 11.08 a.m. on Wednesday.

A BSES spokesperson said BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited) and BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Limited) successfully met peak power demand of 2,350 MW and 1,174 MW, respectively, in their areas.

The officials said the previous highest peak demand witnessed in Delhi during the winter was 5,559 MW on January 5, 2024.

A day after Delhi recorded the season's coldest day, people in the national capital on Wednesday woke up to another chilly morning, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, Delhi experienced its coldest day this winter yesterday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 5.3 degrees Celsius.

It was still colder in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, with the minimum temperatures in Kanpur and Agra dropping below freezing point, at 1.1 and 1.0 degrees Celsius respectively.

As per IMD, a 'cold day' is acknowledged if the maximum temperature drops between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm.

If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the normal range for the season, it is labelled a severely cold day.

Thick fog engulfed the national capital, affecting visibility and leading to delays in flights to and from Delhi.

Amid the biting cold outside, the night shelters in Delhi provide a refuge to homeless people who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold.

The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter. (ANI)

