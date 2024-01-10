Chaibasa, January 10: A man was shot dead by Maoists for being a police informer in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, an officer said on Wednesday. The victim identified as Nelson Bhengra was shot dead late Tuesday night near Ichapidi village. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said the victim had links with proscribed CPI (Maoists) and they used to visit his house in the past.

A police team has been rushed to the spot on Wednesday to investigate the incident, he said. Details of the incident were being awaited, the SP added. Jharkhand Naxal Attack: Naxalites Blow Up Railway Track Near Rourkela, Train Movement Affected.

The Maoists dropped leaflets owning responsibility for the incident, police said. Family members of the victim, however, claimed Bhengra had snapped ties with the ultra outfit and was working as a night guard at a construction site.