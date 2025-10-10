New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, a 60-year-old man named Hari Mohan lost his life after being buried under a pile of soil in a basement in Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi.

Reportedly, a pile of soil fell into a basement and claimed the life of the old man while injuring several others. The incident occurred on Thursday evening, after which the fire department was called to reach the spot for a rescue and relief operation.

Fire Officer Manoj Mahlawat explains that the reports were of a "wall collapse" but upon reaching the spot they discovered that a pile of soil had fallen into the basement where at least 20 laborers were working.

He stated, "We received a call at 6:08 PM. We were informed of a wall collapse, and upon reaching there, we found that a pile of soil had fallen in the basement. There were 20 labourers working there. Five people were buried under the pile of soil. We have taken two people to the Trauma Centre, and 3 people to Shukmani hospital."

Confirming the death of one individual, Mahlawat said, "A 60-year-old man, Hari Mohan, died at the Trauma Centre."

Meanwhile, two women were rescued after being buried under rubble following a wall collapse in a house in Jaipur on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 7 am in the Subhash Chowk area on Amer Road, when the wall of a dilapidated house collapsed, trapping the women beneath the debris.

Upon receiving the information, police, civil defence, and other rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene. Eventually, both women were taken out of the debris and taken to the hospital. One of the injured women is currently receiving treatment at SMS Hospital.

At the time of the incident, two children were also present in the house, but they managed to escape unharmed. (ANI)

