Kolkata, October 10: Players eager to know the latest Kolkata Fatafat Result can now check the live winning numbers for October 10, 2025, as the official Kolkata FF results have been declared today. The outcomes of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery will be released throughout the day across all eight rounds, called as “bazis”, starting at 10 AM. The lottery results are updated every 90 minutes, giving participants several opportunities to follow the results. If players want to check the latest results, they can visit websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in for accurate charts and real-time updates. This will ensure that lottery enthusiasts stay informed and never miss any winning numbers.

Kolkata FF is one of the popular state-run lotteries legally operated in West Bengal. Players looking to participate must be physically present in Kolkata and select numbers for multiple rounds. Scroll down and stay updated with the Kolkata FF Result to check your luck and view the complete result chart for October 10. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 9, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 10, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Players participating in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery get multiple opportunities to win the lottery throughout the day, as there are 8 rounds. The other Indian states apart from West Bengal, where lotteries are permitted, are Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Lottery games might appear to be a simple way to make quick money or try one’s luck, but it may also lead to financial losses rather than gains. LatestLy urges readers to act responsibly and remain aware of the potential downsides of gambling and lottery play.

