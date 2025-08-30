New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): In a rare and extraordinary case, doctors at a Hospital in Delhi successfully removed a plastic pen cap that had remained lodged in a patient's lung for 26 years.

"The 33-year-old male patient had accidentally swallowed the pen cap at the age of 7 while playing. Since then, he experienced no major health complications until recently, when he reported to the hospital with persistent coughing and traces of blood in his sputum." the hospital stated.

A series of investigations, including an X-ray, revealed the presence of a foreign body in his lung. Considering the risks, the thoracic surgery team led by Dr Sabyasachi Bal, Chairperson at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, decided to perform the surgery. During the operation, doctors were astonished to discover and successfully extract a 26-year-old plastic pen cap.

"This is a highly unusual and rare case in India. A foreign object lodged in the lung for such a long duration without causing life-threatening complications is extremely uncommon. However, it also highlights how dangerous such situations can become over time, as they may lead to infections, bleeding, or other serious health risks," Dr Roman Dutta, Consultant, Department of Thoracic Surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said.

The patient is now stable and recovering well. Doctors emphasise that any suspected ingestion of foreign objects, especially among children, must be evaluated immediately to prevent long-term health risks.

