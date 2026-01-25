New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch detained a notorious criminal and proclaimed offender, Ajay Kumar, for pickpocketing mobile phones at various railway stations across Delhi on Sunday.

According to officials, Kumar was wanted in connection with a case at the Dwarka South Police Station under Section 25 of the Arms Act. He had previously been declared a proclaimed offender by the Dwarka Court on February 18, 2025.

Later, the accused was arrested in the Dwarka South area while in possession of an illegal weapon, which included a country-made pistol and one live cartridge. During the trial, the accused was granted bail; however, he violated the bail conditions and failed to appear for court proceedings. Consequently, the court declared him a proclaimed offender.

However, based on information from field sources and technical analysis, a raid was conducted, in which the police arrested the accused today.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he, along with his associate Chandan, used to steal mobile phones by pickpocketing at various railway stations across the city. The accused also stated that they would later sell these stolen devices at very low prices to labourers in different markets.

Further investigation regarding the recovered mobile phones is in progress. (ANI)

