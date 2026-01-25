New Delhi, January 25: As India prepares to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, digital celebrations are evolving beyond standard text messages and forwarded images. WhatsApp has integrated Meta AI-powered sticker generation, allowing users to create personalized, patriotic stickers in seconds. This feature enables users to transform simple text descriptions into unique visual greetings featuring the tricolour, national symbols, and festive themes.

The shift toward AI-generated content comes as part of a broader trend in 2026, where messaging platforms are prioritizing highly personalized user experiences. By leveraging generative AI, users can now move away from cluttered third-party sticker packs and instead design specific imagery that reflects their personal style or specific group inside jokes. Republic Day 2026: Why India ‘Unfurls’ the Tricolour Instead of ‘Hoisting’ It.

Step-by-Step Guide: Creating Republic Day AI Stickers

To use this feature, ensure your WhatsApp application is updated to the latest version on Android or iOS. Follow these steps to generate your own stickers:

1: Open a Chat: Launch WhatsApp and navigate to any individual or group chat where you wish to send the sticker.

2: Access the Sticker Tray: Tap the Emoji icon in the message input bar, then select the Sticker icon (the square-shaped icon next to the GIF option).

3: Initiate AI Creation: Tap the Create or "+" button. If the feature is active on your account, an option labeled "Use AI" or "Generate with AI" will appear.

4: Enter a Prompt: In the text box, describe the sticker you want. For Republic Day 2026, you can use prompts such as:

"Indian flag with a glowing neon Ashoka Chakra"

"Cute child saluting with a tricolour background"

"Republic Day 2026 text in saffron, white, and green flowers" 5: Generate and Send: Meta AI will provide four distinct sticker options based on your prompt. Tap your preferred design to send it instantly. India Republic Day 2026: An Essay.

Background and Privacy

The stickers are powered by Meta’s generative AI models. Once a sticker is sent, it is automatically saved in your "Recent" sticker tray for future use. Users should note that while the AI is highly capable, some designs may occasionally feature minor visual inconsistencies.

For users who do not yet have access to Meta AI or prefer not to share data with AI models, traditional methods remain available. Third-party applications like Sticker.ly and Stickify continue to offer pre-made Republic Day packs and "Auto Cut" tools to turn personal gallery photos into stickers manually. As the 2026 Republic Day festivities begin, these digital tools are expected to drive record engagement across social media, offering a modern way to display national pride in a digital-first world.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

