Mumbai, January 25: As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day on Monday, January 26, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a mandatory nationwide bank holiday. All public sector, private sector, foreign, cooperative, and regional rural banks across the country will remain closed for the day. This closure marks the conclusion of a significant three-day long weekend that began with the fourth Saturday (January 24) and Sunday (January 25). Bank Holiday: Banks Likely Shut for 4 Consecutive Days From Today Due to Holidays, Nationwide Strike.

Republic Day is one of India's three primary national holidays, alongside Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, meaning the bank closure is uniform across all states and Union Territories, regardless of regional festivals. Bank Holidays in February 2026: Banks To Remain Closed for 9 Days Next Month; Check Full List Here.

Long Weekend Summary: January 24-26

For many states, the holiday stretch was even longer. In West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura, banks were also closed on Friday, January 23, for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday and Saraswati Puja, resulting in a four-day consecutive closure.

January 24: Closed (Fourth Saturday)

January 25: Closed (Sunday)

January 26: Closed (Republic Day)

Digital Banking Services Remain Active

While physical branch operations, including cash deposits at counters, cheque clearances, and loan processing, are suspended, customers can continue to use the following digital and automated services:

ATM Services: Cash withdrawals and balance inquiries will be available (though customers are advised to expect high demand).

Net Banking & Mobile Apps: Fund transfers via IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS remain operational.

UPI Payments: Services like GPay, PhonePe, and Paytm will function as usual for all merchant and P2P transactions.

Physical banking activities will resume on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. However, customers should be aware of a potential disruption in public sector bank services on Tuesday, as certain bank employee unions have indicated a nationwide strike to demand a five-day work week.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI Holiday Calendar 2026). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).