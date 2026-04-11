New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): 14 cyber fraudsters have been arrested, and Rs. 79,000 in cash, 28 mobile phones, 17 bank passbooks, 3 laptops and 23 ATM cards have been recovered after Delhi Police's Cyber South-West District busted a syndicate involved in supplying mule bank accounts used for cyber fraud and siphoning money through a gaming-based application, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the gang was involved in facilitating multiple types of online scams, including fake investment schemes, part-time job frauds and other digital cheating cases by providing mule bank accounts, SIM cards and ATM cards to cybercriminal networks on commission.

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According to officials, the case came to light after analysis of mule accounts operating in the South-West District of Delhi, which revealed a well-organised network using financial instruments to route and layer proceeds of cybercrime. The money was further diverted through a gaming application and betting-linked call centre setup operating from Delhi to conceal its origin and avoid detection.

The investigation involved technical surveillance, financial trail analysis and scrutiny of complaints registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), officials said. Multiple mule accounts linked to suspicious transactions were identified during the probe.

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Following sustained surveillance, police conducted coordinated raids across Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, leading to the arrest of the accused persons. One of the initial suspects, a mule account holder, was identified, and subsequent interrogation led to the exposure of the wider network.

Police further said that a major operational unit of the syndicate was traced in Laxmi Nagar, where several accused were found running a gaming-based call centre linked to an online betting application. The recovered items were seized from these locations during the operation.

Officials said FIR No. 47/2026 has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Cyber Crime Police Station under the South-West District of Delhi Police. So far, 15 NCRP complaints have been linked to the arrested accused, and further investigation is underway to identify the larger network and its handlers. (ANI)

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