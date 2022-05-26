New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Delhi police has arrested a 21-year-old man and apprehended five juveniles for allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old girl last week, said police.

The incident happened under Paschim Vihar West PS limits on May 20.

Later, a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act, said Police.

"On May 20, a PCR call was received regarding the sexual abuse of a 12 yrs old girl. On enquiry, it was revealed that one 12-year-old girl was sexually abused by six boys. The victim stated she was friendly with accused 'A' who met her on that day and took her to the jungle near the Railway line, where five other boys (all juveniles) were present.

She was sexually assaulted by three boys including 21-year-old Aakrosh while the other three were present at the spot and watched the brutal incident, stated police.

She came back to her home and told her family about this after which they dialled 112.

A case u/s 354/354(B)/341/376DA IPC and 6/17/21 POCSO Act was registered at PS Paschim Vihar West. (ANI)

