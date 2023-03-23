Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Delhi Police have arrested two men for beating to death a man who was out on parole in a rape case in Delhi's Pagarganj, police said.

The police have identified the accused as Bhura and Sarwan, both vagabonds.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Raza, also a vagabond. He was accused of raping a Danish-origin woman in 2014 and was lodged in Tihar Jail for the last seven years, police said.

The deceased got parole after serving half of the duration of his sentence. After the parole, he was living near State Entry Road, Paharganj area.

He had a fight with the accused and both the accused beat him to death with a stick on Wednesday.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

