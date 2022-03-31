New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The Delhi Police have arrested two people, from Delhi, accused of abducting and raping a minor girl in Nangloi on March 21.

The accused involved is a brother-sister duo, identified as Joginder Singh and Kamaljeet Singh alias Kamlesh were apprehended from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh and Karkardooma Metro Station of Delhi, respectively.

Also Read | Apple Allows Dutch Dating Apps To Use 3rd-Party Payment Options on App Store.

The case was initially registered with the Nangloi Police Station in 2006.

"On 19 April 2006, a report for missing of a 13-year old minor was lodged by her father in Nangloi Police Station, who had alleged Joginder and Kamlesh for kidnapping his daughter after enticing her," said Delhi Police.

Also Read | India Reports 1,225 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Active Caseload at 14,307.

"Since the day the complaint was registered, both the accused remained absconding. However, the girl was recovered and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the duo under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," it added.

On 11 September 2009, the Tis Hazari court had declared the brother-sister Proclaimed Offenders.

The Inter-State Cell, Crime, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh had led the investigation to identify and apprehend the accused from their native places.

Joginder, who works as a mason in the areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) was arrested from Aligarh on 16 March 2022, and further investigations about the co-accused led to the arrest of Kamlesh from Karkardooma Metro Station, Delhi on 21 March 2022.

The accused accepted his offence and admitted that while working as a mason he used to reside with his sister in Nangloi as a tenant where he came in contact with the victim's father, who also worked as a labour in that area. Gradually he started talking with the victim and on the pretext of providing a job, he along with his sister had enticed the victim.

"Thereafter accused Joginder took her to his native village where he compelled victim for marriage and had made illicit relations with her," informed police.

The police also explained that after being declared Proclaimed offenders, the accused had shifted their base from Delhi to Loni, Palwal, Ghaziabad and other places of NCR, while continuing their profession.

The information about the arrest of all the accused has been given to the concerned Police Stations and has been produced before the court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)