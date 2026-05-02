Archana Puran Singh Madh Island Property: Actress and Sons Scout New Investment Options

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Veteran actress and television personality Archana Puran Singh is expanding her real estate portfolio in Mumbai’s coastal suburb of Madh Island. In a recently shared vlog documented by her son, Aaryamann, the family embarked on a house-hunting tour to explore high-end investment opportunities, continuing a 25-year tradition of securing property in the scenic locality. Archana Puran Singh Reveals ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Stalled Her Film Career, Says ‘They Think I Only Laugh’.

Aaryamann Sethi Offers Financial Support

Accompanied by husband Parmeet Sethi and a trusted family broker, the tour highlighted a shift in the family’s investment dynamics. During the vlog, Aaryamann surprised his parents by offering to co-invest in the new property alongside his brother, Ayushmaan. "This time, you have me to support you financially," Aaryamann said, noting he is prepared to take a loan to facilitate the purchase. Parmeet Sethi added with a laugh that while they often joke about the costs, many of their best purchases have stemmed from these casual exploration trips.

Family Visits Kapil Sharma's Film Bungalow

The family visited several notable locations, including a bungalow previously used for the filming of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Archana reminisced about meeting Kapil Sharma at the site during production but noted that the specific property’s current market price was "too expensive" for their current budget. The tour eventually led them to a sea-facing property that Archana had been tracking for some time. "The last time I came here, the owner wasn’t willing to sell. But now, it’s on the market," she shared, signalling a strong interest in the prime location.

Bold Property Moves by Archana

Reflecting on her early days in Mumbai, Archana shared a philosophy of financial risk-taking that has defined her investment history. She recalled arriving in the city with only INR 5 in her pocket but maintaining the ambition of someone with much more. "At the end of the day, all you need is a little money and a lot of courage," she told her son. This approach famously led her to purchase two bungalows in Madh Island 25 years ago, despite initial hesitation from Parmeet. Coming from a bungalow in Dehradun, Archana insisted on spacious properties with at least six to seven rooms rather than standard Mumbai flats. Archana Puran Singh’s Son Aayushmaan Sethi Scammed of INR 87,000; Family Recalls Past INR 80K Loss in Subscription Trap (Watch Video)

Archana Puran Singh Passes Property Legacy to Sons

Archana’s foresight in the Madh Island market has proven lucrative. She recently revealed on Bharti Singh’s podcast that she had already acquired a third property in the area, noting that the value of her original investments has grown nearly eightfold. By involving her sons in this latest search, the Great Indian Kapil Show star appears to be transitioning her real estate legacy to the next generation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).