League leaders Palmeiras welcome a struggling Santos to the Allianz Parque this Saturday for a high-stakes Campeonato Brasileiro Série A 2026 encounter. The Matchday 14 fixture presents contrasting fortunes for the two traditional rival. Palmeiras sit comfortably at the summit of the table, demonstrating consistent form throughout the early stages of the 2026 campaign. In contrast, Santos currently occupy the 17th position, fighting to build momentum and escape the relegation zone. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC MLS 2026 Match?.

However, all eyes are on Neymar Jr, whose presence at Santos in 2026 remains a major focal point for Brazilian football.

Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Palmeiras vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2026 Match?

The availability of Santos forward Neymar Jr, whose participation remains uncertain due to concerns over the stadium's artificial playing surface. While head coach Cuca noted the 34-year-old is steadily improving his match fitness, the club's medical staff are hesitant to risk him on the synthetic pitch at Allianz Parque.

Following knee meniscus surgery in December 2025, Neymar requires careful physical management. Artificial turf places additional strain on joints, making his inclusion a late matchday decision. Fellow forward Gabriel Barbosa is also listed as a doubt for similar reasons. Neymar Jr Signs Santos FC Extension.

Neymar is currently balancing his club commitments with his ambition to make Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While he needs regular minutes to prove his fitness, avoiding another injury setback remains the priority for both the player and the club.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).