Bihar: Newborn Dies in Munger Sadar Hospital SNCU After Referral, Family Protests Alleged Medical Negligence

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Patna, May 2: Tension gripped Munger after the death of a newborn in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Sadar Hospital triggered protests by grieving family members, who alleged medical negligence and misconduct by hospital staff. According to an official, Manisha Kumari, a resident of Haveli Kharagpur, gave birth to the baby at Kharagpur Sub-Divisional Hospital on Thursday.Due to the newborn's unstable condition, the child was referred to Munger Sadar Hospital for advanced treatment. The baby was admitted to the SNCU on April 30.

Family members claimed that while doctors initially described the baby’s condition as stable, his health gradually deteriorated. They alleged that proper monitoring and timely treatment were not provided. The relatives further claimed that doctors attributed the worsening condition to 'Chamki' disease (Acute Encephalitis Syndrome) but did not take adequate steps for advanced care or refer the baby to a higher medical facility in time. Medical Negligence in Kerala: Man Dies of ‘Delay’ in Angioplasty at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

On Saturday morning, when family members arrived at the hospital, they were first informed that the newborn was stable. However, shortly thereafter, doctors declared the baby dead. This sudden announcement sparked outrage, with family members creating a ruckus inside the hospital premises and accusing the staff of negligence. Following the disturbance, police from Kotwali Police Station reached the hospital, brought the situation under control and advised the family to submit a written complaint. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Doctor Leaves Surgical Napkin in Female Patient’s Stomach in Khargone, Probe Ordered.

The family has since demanded strict action against the nursing staff, alleging lack of proper night-time monitoring, excessive use of a heater contributing to the deterioration, failure to inform them promptly about the baby’s worsening condition, as well as misbehaviour and threats by nursing staff. Despite the seriousness of the allegations, the hospital administration has not yet issued an official statement. The family has formally lodged a complaint, seeking accountability and justice. An impartial investigation is now expected to determine responsibility and establish whether medical negligence played a role in the death.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).