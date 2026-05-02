TVS Motors April 2026 Sales: Total Volumes Up 7% to 4.74 Lakh Units – EV Sales Surge 36%

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TVS Motor Company recorded total sales of 473,970 units in April 2026, a 7% year-on-year increase from 443,716 units in April 2025, underscoring sustained demand momentum across key product categories. Total two-wheeler volumes climbed 6% to 455,333 units, up from 430,150 units a year ago. Domestic two-wheeler sales delivered even stronger growth of 8%, reaching 348,545 units versus 323,647 units in April 2025 - reflecting resilient retail demand in the home market. Uber To Equip Millions of Driver Vehicles With Sensor Kits To Collect Real-World Data for Autonomous Vehicle Training and AI Models.

Scooters Outshine Motorcycles With 24% Volume Jump

Within the two-wheeler mix, scooter sales emerged as the standout performer, surging 24% to 211,158 units from 169,741 units in the year-ago period. Motorcycle sales, however, declined to 200,039 units from 220,347 units in April 2025, signalling a continued shift in consumer preference toward the automatic segment. Kia India To Launch Sorento Hybrid, Syros EV and Carnival Hybrid in 2026; Check Details.

EV Segment Maintains Strong Growth Trajectory With 36% Rise

TVS Motor's electric vehicle portfolio continued to gain traction, with EV sales rising 36% to 37,771 units in April 2026, compared to 27,684 units in April 2025. The consistent double-digit growth reinforces the company's expanding footprint in India's fast-growing EV two-wheeler market.

Three-Wheeler Sales Spike 37% to 18,637 Units

The three-wheeler segment registered notable growth, with volumes rising 37% to 18,637 units from 13,566 units in April 2025, reflecting growing last-mile mobility demand across urban and semi-urban markets.

Exports Grow 3%; International Two-Wheeler Volumes Stable

On the exports front, total international shipments rose 3% to 120,008 units in April 2026, compared to 116,700 units in the prior year. Two-wheeler exports remained broadly flat at 106,788 units versus 106,503 units, indicating steady global demand without significant volatility.

Q3 FY26 Financials: Net Profit Up 52%, Revenue Jumps 37%

Beyond monthly volumes, TVS Motor's financial performance has been equally robust. The company's standalone net profit surged 52.04% to Rs 940.37 crore in Q3 FY26, on the back of a 37.14% jump in revenue from operations to INR 12,476.26 crore - both compared to the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Stock Slips 1.69% to Rs 3,492 on BSE

Despite the strong operational data, the TVS Motor Company stock edged lower by 1.69% to Rs 3,492 on the BSE, suggesting the market may have already priced in the positive volume trajectory ahead of the announcement.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company is a leading global manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, operating four manufacturing facilities across India and Indonesia. Known for its diversified portfolio spanning motorcycles, scooters, and electric vehicles, the company continues to deepen its presence in both domestic and international markets.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Standard), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).