New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a man under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly sending sensitive documents related to defence establishments to an enemy country via a spy network. The man has a history of travel to Pakistan, Delhi Police said.

While addressing a press conference, Special Police Commissioner of Delhi Police, Praveer Ranjan said, "Crime Branch was working on an operation. Information was received that some people are sending sensitive documents related to our defence establishments to enemy country via spy network. Our team arrested Habibur Rahman from Pokhran after verification."

"During a search, we found that he was in possession of some documents that were about the location of defence establishments and sensitive intelligence-related inputs. These documents are classified and secret in nature. A case was registered under Official Secrets Act," said Praveer Ranjan.

Praveer Ranjan further said that when the accused was questioned, details of his network were revealed. "Army personnel Paramjeet, currently posted at Agra cantonment, was his linkman. He was earlier posted at Pokhran and Habibur is Army's supply contractor. Habibur had encouraged him to share secret documents," said Ranjan.

"Habibur revealed that he had travelled to Pakistan earlier and had come in contact with handlers of some agency. In exchange for documents, he was offered some money as incentive. It reached him through hawala channels. We have seized some of his bank accounts," said Praveer Ranjan.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

