New Delhi, Jan 8: An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police died on Sunday, days after being stabbed multiple times by a man he nabbed for allegedly snatching a mobile phone, officials said on Sunday.

ASI Shambhu Dayal (57), a native of Sikar district in Rajasthan, is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters, they said.

Last Wednesday, a woman resident of a shanty in Mayapuri phase one complained to police that a person snatched her husband's mobile phone and also threatened them. ASI Dayal reached the area where the complainant identified the accused, police said.

The accused, Anish, was nabbed and on the way to the police station he took out a knife from underneath his shirt and stabbed Dayal on his neck, chest, stomach and back, a police official said.

A staffer from the Mayapuri police station rushed to the spot and overpowered the Anish. He was later placed under arrest while ASI Dayal was rushed to a hospital, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said ASI Dayal did not let the accused flee. He fought for his life for four days but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, the officer said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora paid homage to Dayal in the office complex of DCP west in Janakpuri and consoled the bereaved family. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda and other senior officials also paid homage to Dayal.

