Thane, January 8: A 57-year-old police sub-inspector died after falling from a local train at Kalwa station in Maharashtra's Thane district, railway police said on Sunday. The incident took place late Friday night, they said. Kerala: Two Teenagers Fall to Death While Alighting From Moving Train in Koratty Railway Station.

Sub-inspector Manoj Bhosale, who was attached to Powai police station in neighbouring Mumbai, fell down while alighting from the suburban train at Kalwa station, an official from Thane railway police station said. UP Shocker: Man Dies After Being Thrown From Moving Ayodhya-Delhi Express Train on Suspicion of Mobile Theft in Shahjahanpur (Watch Video).

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem. The Thane railway police have as of now registered an accidental death report and are conducting a probe into the incident, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)