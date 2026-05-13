India News | Delhi Police Bust Inter-state Ganja Smuggling Network, 2 Held

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted an inter-state narcotics trafficking network allegedly operating across Odisha, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR, and arrested two alleged drug traffickers in connection with the case.

According to Delhi Police, the NR-I team of the Crime Branch unearthed a well-organised ganja supply network that was allegedly active in Odisha, Rajasthan and the Delhi-NCR region. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police team launched an operation and apprehended two key members of the alleged syndicate.

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Police said that during the operation, around 80.670 kilograms of high-quality ganja were recovered from the possession of the accused. The contraband was allegedly concealed in the boot space of a Hyundai Verna car used for transporting.

During the course of the investigation, officials found that the accused allegedly procured ganja from Odisha and supplied it to different locations across Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan. Police further stated that both arrested accused had previous involvement in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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In a separate incident, on Monday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested six active operatives and shooters linked to the Hashim Baba and Rashid Cabalewala gangs, officials said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had arrested a close aide of gangster Rohit Chaudhary and a key operative allegedly linked to an international arms trafficking and terror module, officials said.

A reward of Rs 2 lakh had earlier been announced for the accused's arrest. According to police, the arrest was made by the Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of the Crime Branch during a special operation. During the operation, officials recovered an Italian-made semi-automatic pistol along with five live cartridges from the accused's possession.

Police said the case was registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). With the latest arrest, the total number of accused apprehended in the case rose to 14.

Investigators have so far recovered 25 sophisticated foreign-made weapons and 221 live cartridges during the ongoing probe into the alleged arms trafficking network. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)