India News | Delhi Police Busy with Political Work: AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj over Lajpat Nagar Double Murder Case

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj has attacked the Delhi government over the Lajpat Nagar double murder case. The AAP leader said that the Delhi police is busy with "political work."

Bharadwaj alleged that, despite a shortage in the police force, the Delhi government deployed personnel for "VIP" security.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for July 2025: Banks To Remain Closed on These Days This Month, Check Region-Wise Bank Holidays Dates.

"Delhi Police is busy with political work... There was already a shortage of Police in Delhi, and the BJP has deployed the remaining in VIP security", Bharadwaj told ANI.

Bodies of a 42-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son were found with their throats slit in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Heart Attacks Being Linked to COVID-19 Vaccines After 4 Years of Being Vaccinated Does Not Stack Up, Says Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Noting that all the BJP ministers and MLAs have taken security for themselves, the Delhi minister asked why BJP leaders are scared. He said that the recruitment of police is important for the State and that the Centre had been delaying the process for over a decade.

"All the BJP MLAs and Ministers in Delhi have taken security. Even the Delhi BJP President has taken security. Why are they so scared? AAP leaders did not take security. I didn't take any security either... Police recruitment is crucial for improving law and order in Delhi, and the central government has been delaying this process for the past decade", he said.

As per DCP South East, Hemant Tiwari, a PCR call was received at 9:43 p.m. on July 2 at the police station, when a 44-year-old man reported that his wife and son were not responding to his calls. The door was closed, and there were blood stains at the gate and on the stairs.

Upon receiving the call, the PCR and investigative officer reached the location where caller Kuldeep, informed that there were visible blood stains on the staircase and his wife and son are not answering his calls.

Meanwhile, the SHO reached the site and the gate was forcibly opened. Inside the premises, the bodies of a woman and a boy were found.

The victims were identified as 42-year-old Ruchika Sewani, who operates a garment shop along with her husband in the Lajpat Nagar area, and their 14-year-old son Krish, who a Class 10th student.

The police have apprehended the main accused of the incident, Mukesh, who is a resident of Bihar's Hajipur. He was apprehended from a train by the Uttar Pradesh police at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station. He used to work as a driver and helper at the garment shop. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)