New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): As the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew citing the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Wednesday inspected the enforcement of night curfew in several areas in Delhi.

"Our police personnel are working hard to enforce the night curfew. I am satisfied with their work," Shrivastava told ANI.

"I have directed the police personnel to check private vehicles moving during the night curfew. Only people related to essential services are allowed to travel," the police commissioner said.

He also urged people to follow the COVID appropriate behaviour.

A night curfew was imposed in the Union Territory on April 6 which remains in effect till April 30.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 13,468 COVID-19 cases -- the highest single-day spike so far -- and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases in the city has gone up to 43,510. (ANI)

