New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday launched a tree plantation drive to increase the city's green cover.

He planted saplings at the police headquarters in Jai Singh Road, an official said, adding that the event was organised by Land and Building unit of Delhi Police.

Also Read | Punjab Hooch Tragedy | Death Toll Rises to 80, Punjab Police Arrest 17 More People: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

The plantation drive will be carried out in all police buildings, police stations and residential areas, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)