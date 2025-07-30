New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) As Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora prepares to retire on July 31, his two-year tenure will be remembered for key breakthroughs against organised crime, record drug seizures and a distinct low-profile leadership style.

A 1988-batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, Arora took over as Delhi commissioner on August 1, 2022, succeeding Rakesh Asthana.

During his time, the capital witnessed gang wars, extortion threats, cyber frauds, bomb scare incidents, two blasts in Rohini, political leaders arrest, and the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, wrestlers' protest, and the Swati Maliwal assault case also made headlines while he manned the top police post.

Yet, his stint remained largely controversy-free and operationally stable.

On Thursday, Arora will receive a farewell with a parade at Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, in a traditional send-off accorded to outgoing commissioners. The function will be concluded with an address by Arora, followed by the symbolic handing over of charge.

While speculation continues about a possible extension of his service, no formal word came from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) till Wednesday evening.

The Delhi Home Department had earlier issued a notification confirming Arora's retirement on July 31.

A senior police officer termed crackdown on narcotics network one of Arora's key achievements in all these years.

Under his stewardship, the Delhi Police Special Cell seized narcotics worth over Rs 13,000 crore — one of the largest drug busts in the country.

"The operation targeted an international cartel and the success drew appreciation from the MHA," said the officer.

Another milestone was the extradition of gangster Deepak alias Boxer, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, from Mexico. The Special Cell coordinated with international agencies to bring him back in 2023, in what police officers described as a high-risk, high-value operation.

Arora's tenure also saw increased focus on organised gangs operating from abroad.

Several Delhi Police personnel received direct threats from the associates of the foreign-based gangsters.

Despite these challenges, the department carried out multiple operations to dismantle their networks and arrest local operatives.

Unsolved cases and challenges:

Some high-profile cases remain unresolved. These include a series of bomb threat emails sent to schools, hospitals, government offices and airlines, causing panic across the city.

Two mysterious explosions that occurred in Rohini last year are still under investigation. Street crime and cyber fraud nettled throughout.

Administrative moves:

The Police Control Room (PCR) unit, which had been merged with the law and order wing during the tenure of Arora's predecessor, was reinstated as an independent unit. The move was aimed at improving emergency response and operational efficiency, another senior police officer said.

Media-shy leadership:

Unlike Asthana, who was vocal and often engaged with the media, Arora maintained a media-shy profile throughout his term. He did not address a single press conference as commissioner, preferring to let official communications and press releases speak for the force's work.

"He led quietly, but his decisions and direction were clear to the ranks. He was not one for the spotlight, but he supported all major operations. I was there when he directed senior police officers of the south district to take strict action and immediate arrest of the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case," the officer said.

Uncertain succession

Suspense reigns over Arora's successor. Sources said the government is considering both cadre and non-cadre officers for the post. If an officer from outside the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory) cadre is chosen, it would mark the third such consecutive appointment.

Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer from the Gujarat cadre, had been appointed with a one-year extension in 2021. His appointment had drawn attention due to his cadre background and the timing of the extension.

Among senior officers in the AGMUT cadre currently under consideration are S B K Singh (1988 batch), Virender Singh Chahal and Nuzhat Hassan (both 1991), Satish Golcha (1992), and Praveer Ranjan (1993), sources said.

Career and legacy:

Before assuming his current role, Arora served as Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). His appointment as Delhi Police chief came on July 31, 2022, while he was still serving as ITBP DG and took many in the force by surprise.

Arora's early career in the Tamil Nadu Police was marked by his participation in anti-Veerappan operations. As a superintendent of police in the state's Special Task Force, he was part of the mission that ultimately led to the killing of forest brigand Veerappan in 2004.

He was awarded the Chief Minister's Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action for his role. That same year, he received the Police Medal for meritorious service.

In 2014, he was conferred with the President's Police Medal for distinguished service.

With Arora's departure, Delhi Police awaits its next Commissioner at a time when urban policing is evolving rapidly in response to international crime networks, cyber threats, and technological challenges.

