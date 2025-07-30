Is the Government Offering INR 15 Lakh Returns on INR 21,000 Investment Scheme Promoted by PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake, AI-Generated Video

New Delhi, July 30: Have you also come across videos on social media where India’s top personalities — the Finance Minister, External Affairs Minister, and RBI Governor — appear to promote investment schemes promising huge returns? In these videos, prominent figures seem to be explaining how investing INR 21,000 could earn you up to INR 15 lakh within a month. These claims are being widely shared on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

One such viral video features Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allegedly saying: “With a minimal investment of just INR 21,000, you can earn over INR 2.5 lakh per week. This is not forex or cryptocurrency. This is a real, automated trading technology implemented by a trusted company.” The video also shows text stating: “My Financial Project for Indians – Every citizen who invests INR 21,000 will receive INR 15 lakh in the first month.” Is the Last 10 Minutes of Black Box Data Missing in Ahmedabad Plane Crash? PIB Fact Check Debunks Claim, Confirms Full Recording Intact.

Another viral post shows what looks like a screenshot of an article from The Indian Express with a headline: “INR 21,350 today – INR 15,00,000 in a month. India is already doing it.” The post includes a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting he is endorsing the scheme. Did CDS General Anil Chauhan Admit India Lost 7 Fighter Jets to Pakistan During Operation Sindoor and Asked for Ceasefire? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Says ‘Video AI-Generated’.

PIB Debunks Viral Investment Scheme Videos Featuring Modi and Sitharaman

🔸क्या आपने भी सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर इन्वेस्टमेंट को लेकर सुझाव दे रहे केन्द्रीय वित्त मंत्री, केन्द्रीय विदेश मंत्री और आरबीआई गवर्नर की वीडियो देखी है❓ ➡️इनमें फेमस पर्सनैलिटीज मुनाफे के तरीके बता रहे हैं.. 💰 ⚠️पैसे इन्वेस्ट करने से पहले ऐसे प्रमोशनल कंटेन्ट की… pic.twitter.com/y4G7NsxCPM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 30, 2025

However, these claims are entirely false. The videos are AI-generated and digitally altered using clips from older speeches. According to a fact-check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government has not launched any such scheme. There is no official notification or financial project as claimed in these videos.

These viral videos and social media posts are part of a sophisticated scam using AI-edited clips of respected government officials to lure unsuspecting citizens into fake investment schemes. The PIB has clearly debunked these claims, confirming that no such financial project has been launched by the Government of India, the Finance Ministry, or the RBI. Viewers are strongly advised not to trust or share such content, and to always verify investment-related information through official government channels. Falling for these fake promises could lead to significant financial loss and personal data compromise. Stay alert, think twice before clicking suspicious links, and report such misleading content to authorities immediately.

Claim : Investing INR 21,000 in a government scheme will return INR 15 lakh in one month, as promoted by PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman in viral videos. Conclusion : The videos are AI-generated and misleading. There is no official government scheme offering such returns. Viewers should verify such claims through official sources. Full of Trash Clean

