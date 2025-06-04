New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Delhi Police have solved a sensational murder case reported from the Bindapur area and arrested a 24-year-old accused, Nitish Dass.

The arrest was carried out by a joint team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell and Bindapur police station, under Dwarka district in New Delhi.

Also Read | India Population Census To Begin From March 1, 2027, To Be Held in 2 Phases Along With Caste Enumeration.

Dwarka DCP Ankit Singh said, "The case came to light on May 9, 2025, when a PCR call was received by PS Bindapur in the evening hours. The caller, Baleshwar Dass, reported that his son Akhilesh had been strangled and left outside their rented house in Phase-2, JJ Colony, Sector 3, Dwarka. A case was registered under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigation was immediately initiated."

In response to the gravity of the offence, a special joint team was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Subhash Chand of the Anti-Narcotics Cell and Inspector Darshan Lal, SHO of Bindapur police station.

Also Read | Delhi Building Collapse: Commercial Building Collapses in Rohini's Sector 7 (See Pics and Video).

After analysing CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas, and examining known local criminals and individuals spotted in the vicinity around the time of the incident.

One suspect, later identified as Nitish Dass, was observed near the scene in CCTV footage. Secret informers were deployed, and crucial information was obtained by Head Constable of the Anti-Narcotics Cell on May 11, leading to the identification of the suspect.

After sustained surveillance efforts, the accused was apprehended in Nawada, Bihar on May 14.

During interrogation, he admitted to the crime and explained that he had been in a relationship with a girl from his neighbourhood. Although both families had approved their marriage, Akhilesh, the girl's cousin, opposed the relationship and threatened Nitish on several occasions, DCP added.

On May 8, Akhilesh visited Nitish's residence and confronted him. In a sudden fit of rage, Nitish strangled Akhilesh with an iron wire. He then disposed of the body near the victim's house at night. The next morning, he fled to Bihar by train to evade arrest.

The accused has been taken into custody and police have recovered the clothes he wore during the crime and the iron wire used in the act.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)