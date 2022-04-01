New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Delhi Police cyber cell arrested a man allegedly for stalking and threatening people on social media by creating multiple fake accounts.

According to the police, the accused Mithun Tiwari is a stalker and he created multiple fake accounts on Instagram to stalk people.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking Transfer of Chandigarh to State.

National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal received a complaint on March 17 wherein the complainant reported that someone has created many fake Instagram accounts and threatened her on Instagram for kidnapping and making her morphed photographs viral.

A case was registered at South West District Police station under sections 354 D and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. After three days of investigation, the team arrested the accused and blocked five fake Instagram accounts.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Teenager Rapes 8-Year-Old Neighbour on Pretext of Playing With Her in Haibowal Kalan; Booked.

The police interrogated the accused and found that he was blackmailing the victim by threatening her with morphed pictures.

During the investigation, the police sought the details of the suspected Instagram accounts from the Law Enforcement Agency of Instagram. One mobile number and some IP addresses were obtained from Service Providers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)