Ludhiana, April 1: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a teenager allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl in Prem Nagar of Haibowal Kalan on March 28. Cops at Division Number 8 police station booked the accused on Thursday.

As per the published in the Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when the victim complained of stomach pain. Following this, her mother took her to a hospital. After examining the minor, the doctor revealed that the girl had been raped. Upon asking, the minor shared her ordeal with her mother. Reportedly, the accused teenager had sexually violated her on the pretext of playing with her. Gujarat Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped by Neighbour on Marriage Lure in Halvad; Booked.

Following this, the victim's mother registered a complaint at Division Number 8 police station on Thursday. On the basis of the complaint, cops booked the accused under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2022 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).