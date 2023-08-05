New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) More than 200 lost or stolen mobile phones which were recovered from across states in the last 15 days were distributed under a drive on Saturday here, police said.

Shahdara district police had launched 'Operation Vishwas', a nation-wide drive to recover stolen and snatched mobile phones, on July 15.

Police through technical means found that around 250 mobile phones snatched or stolen from the district were active in various parts of the country, including Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

To recover these phones, sixteen teams composed of personnel from several police stations of Shahdara district were formed.

The teams in these fifteen days recovered 205 phones which were stolen, snatched, or robbed.

Police also ended up arresting 15 alleged robbers/snatchers and bound down around 162 persons during the drive, the DCP said.

Nineteen phones were recovered from Bihar, seven from West Bengal, 32 from UP-West, 12 from UP-East, five from Haryana, and 130 from several parts of Delhi/NCR, Meena added.

