Agra, August 5: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramshankar Katheria on Saturday was awarded two-year imprisonment by an Agra Court in connection with a vandalism case at a company in a mall in 2011. Katheria was accused of vandalizing and assaulting an employee of the Torrent Power Company office in 2011. He was found guilty under sections 147 (rioting) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, speaking about the verdict, the BJP MP said that he has the right to appeal and he will exercise it. “I appeared before the court normally. Court has given a decision against me today. I respect the court, I have the right to appeal and I will exercise it," BJP MP Ramshankar Katheria said while speaking to ANI. Azam Khan Convicted in 2019 Hate Speech Case: Samajwadi Party Senior Leader Gets 2-Years in Jail.

Ramshankar Katheria is a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Etawah's Uttar Pradesh. He served as the Union Minister of State, in the Ministry of Human Resource Development from November 2014 to July 2016. Uttar Pradesh Government Withdraws Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan’s ‘Y-Category’ Security.

He is a member of Parliament's Standing Committee on Defence and Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs. With today's court order, Katheria is likely to be disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

