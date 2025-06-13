New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has denied fire safety certificates (FSC) to the Delhi Police headquarters and Dr B.R. Ambedkar Hospital after both were found non-compliant with key fire safety norms, an official on Friday said.

According to an official communications by the DFS, the inspections at both facilities revealed multiple serious deficiencies that compromise fire safety, prompting the fire department to withhold certification until the issues are resolved.

The 17-storey Delhi Police headquarters complex on Jai Singh Road, inaugurated in 2019 and spread over 8.09 acres, had applied for FSC renewal on April 21. Following a joint inspection with Delhi Police personnel on May 30, the DFS identified at least four critical violations.

The key concerns included the replacement of mandatory fire-check doors with regular glass doors on the 17th floor, absence of door closers on several fire-check doors and the dismantling of the pressurisation system in the lift lobby -- a vital mechanism to prevent smoke infiltration during a blaze.

The officials also flagged the unauthorized presence of a reception desk inside the lift lobby, which is not permitted.

"Reception is not allowed at the lift lobby, which renders the lobby purposeless," the DFS stated in its formal communication dated June 5 while denying the renewal application.

Separately, the DFS in a letter dated June 11 also denied FSC renewal to Dr B.R. Ambedkar Hospital in Sector 6, Rohini, after a site inspection conducted on May 24 by the officers along with hospital officials revealed continued non-compliance with previously stipulated safety conditions.

The DFS letter cited several major shortcomings at the hospital, including alternate exits on all floors of the ward block were found permanently locked and obstructed with storage material and condemned items.

Sprinklers were missing across the central block and the fire control room was found to be disorganised and poorly managed.

Despite the hospital having over 500 beds, no fire safety officer had been appointed as required by fire safety regulations, the letter mentioned.

The smoke management system was deemed inadequate, lacking automation and not reviewed by a certified consultant. Hose reels were found to be inaccessible in many areas, with both the number and length falling short of prescribed standards.

Additionally, the manual fire alarm system was either absent or non-functional in several parts of the hospital, raising serious concerns about the facility's preparedness in the event of a fire emergency.

The hospital had previously been issued an FSC in March 2022, which has now been revoked due to continued non-compliance. The DFS cited Rule 37 of the DFS Rules-2010 to justify the rejection of the renewal application.

"The hospital is not yet complied with the condition no. 8 of previous FSC... and your request for renewal of FSC is rejected under sub rule (3)," Chief Fire Officer Virendra Singh stated in the letter.

DFS chief Atul Garg was not available for comment even after repeated calls and texts sent to him.

